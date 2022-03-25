Fire breaks out at Denver’s Mile High Stadium

The Denver Fire Department is currently working to contain the fire that began Thursday afternoon at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Images released by the fire department showed a large fire covering a portion of the exterior bleachers, with smoke billowing out of the stadium.

At present the cause of the fire is unknown. According to the fire department, the suite and the third level seating area were the most affected by the fire.

By 2:45 MST, the fire department said they had brought the fire under control. Apparently sprinklers were used in an effort to put out the fire, but it was up to the firefighters.

scroll to continue

Empower Field at Mile High Said no one was harmed During the fire on Thursday. They managed to get out before the fire broke out.