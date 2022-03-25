Fire breaks out at Jiddah oil depot ahead of F1 race weekend; Houthis claim attacks

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – A massive fire broke out at an oil depot in Jeddah on Friday ahead of an F1 race in the Saudi city of Jeddah, officials said. according to the videoYemen’s Houthis rebels acknowledged that they had launched a series of attacks on the kingdom.

While Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the fire, it appears to be centered on the same fuel depot that was attacked by the Houthis in recent days.

The attacks come as Saudi Arabia still leads a coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthis, which seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in September 2014. The state, which entered the war in Yemen in 2015, has been criticized internationally.