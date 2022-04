Three people were injured on Monday in a fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighborhood.

The Vancouver Fire Crew was called to the Atira Women’s Society Shelter on Abbott Street just before noon.

Staff at the scene said several residents had been rescued from the building, but did not give exact numbers.

1:28 Global 1 helicopter captures rooftop view of 3-alarm fire in Gastown Global 1 helicopter captures rooftop view of 3-alarm fire in Gastown

Smoke could be seen rising from the upper floors and from the fire on the roof.