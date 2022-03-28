The sunrise highlights a smoke haze over the Yarra River

Fire chief says residents sniff smoke around Melbourne, but it’s no cause for alarm

When Robin Keeford woke up this morning at 5 a.m. in the Outer East of Melbourne, the first thing he smelled was smoke.

“I really thought my house was on fire, the smoke was so strong,” said the Lilydale resident.

“My eyes are watering, I have a sore throat. It’s so hot.”

After establishing her home was not on fire, Ms. Kyford realized that the haze of smoke outside was most likely from controlled burning.

Many planned burns contribute to smoking smog.

Since Friday, Forest Fire Management Victoria has planned 23…

