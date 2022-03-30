Fire destroyed the historic Iringa building at Kapunda High School

A fire has destroyed a historic school building in the South Australian city of Kapunda.

At about 9:15 a.m. yesterday, staff were called to Kapunda High School on the West Terrace and found the administration building burning.

The fire destroyed the building that was once the home of famous shepherd Sir Sydney Kidman, which was donated to the school in the 1920s.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control for most of the night and emergency services were at the site this morning to monitor the situation.

MFS Commander Noel Dodd told ABC Radio Adelaide that the fire had started in a nearby transportable orbit…