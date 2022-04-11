Fire extinguished at La Rocca, but dance temple ‘completely destroyed’ (Köningshuikt)

The fire at the discotheque La Rocca in Lire was completely extinguished after 2 a.m. on Monday, but the iconic dance temple was completely destroyed. This is called Mayor Rick Vervest (N-VA). The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

La Rocca will certainly close its doors after Easter weekend, but it won’t be an actual farewell party anymore. Based on the statements of eyewitnesses, it is believed that the fire started on the ground floor, which quickly spread throughout the building. “Everything inside has burned down and the roof is destroyed as well,” says Mayer Vervest.

Three people living above the disco could be safely evacuated in time. “They inhaled some smoke, but no one was taken to the hospital,” says Verwest.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. When the situation is deemed safe, the forensic lab and a fire expert will review the findings.