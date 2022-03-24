Firkus, Mateychuk shine at CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Fircas was named player of the game for Team White after goals and assists, with Matechuk assisting as captain of Team White.

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkas and defenseman Denton Matechuk go on to make an impact on the ice and show off their skills at a CHL/NHL Top Prospects game on Wednesday night.

No one expected how well things would turn out.

Fircus scored a highlight-reel goal in the first period and assisted in the second, before Mattchuk set up Team White’s third goal in a 3–1 win over Team Red in Kitchener, Ont.

Firkus was named Team White’s player of the game for his efforts, and Matechuk – who served as White’s captain – received rave reviews from commentators for his game throughout the competition.

