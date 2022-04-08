First ‘Deltakron’ and mixed COVID infection reported in weekly NSW health overview

The first cases of ‘Deltakron’ and other mixed COVID-19 infections have been detected in New South Wales.

The state has reported two “recombinant” cases, according to data from NSW Health’s weekly COVID-19 report.

Virus sequestration occurs when a case carrying the first two different virus strains merges, forming a new, single strain that contains the genomic regions of both co-infected strains.

While no new recombinant infections were identified this week, to date, one Deltachron infection – a mixture of Delta and Omicron ba.1 – and one infection of Omicron’s subvariants ba.1 and ba.2 were identified Is. This is the first time NSW Health has reported cases.

At this stage, there is no evidence of these strains…