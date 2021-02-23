ENTERTAINMENT

first glance! ‘Suryaputra Mahavir Karna’, an epic saga of an unsung warrior

Posted on

The makers of ‘Suryaputra Mahavir Karna’ have released a grand teaser of Magnum Opus and all things. The film presented by Pooja Entertainment is based on Karna from the epic Mahabharata and tells the epic saga of the ungodly warrior.

सूर्य Suryaputra Mahavir Karna ‘is written and directed by RS Vimal and as the teaser video shows, it is going to be larger than life experience. Dr. Kumar Vishwas has written lyrics, dialogues and additional screenplays for the epic historical drama.

Though the makers have not yet been revealed by the main cast, rumor has it that it will be Tamil star Vikram who is playing the role of Karna and Suresh Gopi as Duryodhana in ‘Suryaputra Mahavir Karna’.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackie Bhagnani, Magnum Opus is Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Here is the official announcement

The film was originally produced in Tamil and Hindi, but was later confirmed by director RS Vimal to release it in multiple languages ​​simultaneously, thus becoming more pan-India than before.

A minute-long teaser of ‘Suryaputra Mahavir Karna’ has this vintage yellow tone with battlefield scenes, where the use of birds and animals gives it a real feel. If one had to go through a teaser, the film would surely be a stunning piece of art with majestic grandeur and royalty.

The makers of ‘Suryaputra Mahavir Karna’ are yet to announce the film’s cast, crew and release date information.

