(Brossard) Even though he couldn’t finish the game, rookie defenseman Justin Barron would remember his first game at Bell Center for the rest of his life. And for good reason, as he scored his first NHL career goal.

Alexandre Geoffrian-McInnis canadian press

“It was unbelievable. It was obviously very Cold To score my first goal. Dream came true. Hearing the roar of the crowd (after my goal) is…