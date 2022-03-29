First-home buyers, single parents and regional Australians to benefit from the Extended Loan Scheme

Single parent families entering or re-entering the property market will be able to buy with a deposit of just 2 per cent through Home Guarantee, which has been expanded from 10,000 locations every year to 5000 locations over four years.

Who is eligible?

Single applicants with a taxable income of up to $125,000 per year for the previous fiscal year, and couples with an income of up to $200,000, were previously eligible for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, now named First Home Guarantee.

The expanded scheme will help 50,000 people in the housing market every year. Credit:Peter Rae

No alternative income limit was suggested for the regional plan in the budget, and the same income limit applies for single parents using the Family Home Guarantee.