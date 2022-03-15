LATEST

First Look at Alia Bhatt’s As Isha in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday by releasing a video featuring the first look at her character Isha from Brahmastra, which serves as both a birthday present for herself and a holiday gift for her fans. “Can’t think of a better day and better way for you all to meet Isha,” Alia Bhatt wrote on her birthday, “Happy birthday to me.” The 29-year-old actress made a special mention of director Ayaan Mukerji, calling him “my wonder boy.” Alia Bhatt appears in a montage titled “Happy birthday, Isha” in the video.

There are subtitles in this film because it’s the first in a mythology-themed trilogy. In the first part of this two-part series, Ranbir Kapoor plays Alia’s real-life boyfriend, Shiva, in the film.

In contrast to Ranbir, Ayaan Mukerji has joined social media. Along with the clip of Alia Bhatt being introduced as Isha, he wrote: “Little One, have a happy birthday. For all the joy, pride, inspiration, and magic you bring to my life, here’s a gift for your birthday…

The Shakti of Brahmastra, our Isha, appears in the first images from our film that we’re releasing. Fire. Light. Love. Go!”

Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy star in the upcoming film Brahmastra, which is set to premiere on September 9.

Alia Bhatt has had an incredible year, and Brahmastra will be the icing on the cake. For her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she received rave reviews. At the end of the month, Alia will be seen in the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR, in which she shares the screen with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

 

