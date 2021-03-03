First Look: Comedian Madhunandan’s ‘Katha Vintara’ – TheMiracleTech

After gaining popularity, it is normal for most comedians to become heroes. But in recent times, many comedians acted as solo leads, but could not succeed in impressing the audience. Yet this trend has not stopped and the latest comedian is Madhunandan, who is popular with films like ‘Gunde Zari Gallantayinde’, ‘Oka Laila Kosam’ etc.

Madhunandan debuted as a hero from ‘Katha Vintara’ and the first look was unveiled by Nayak Adivasi Shesha. Unlike the rest of the comedians, Madhunandan has chosen a suspense style as a sign of first glance. With a beard and smoke, he is moody in the poster and adds a dark theme.

‘Katha Vantara’ is being directed by Vamsidhar and co-stars Swathista and Shreya Navile in lead roles. Trinity Pictures’ banner is producing ‘Katha Winter’.

