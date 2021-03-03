ENTERTAINMENT

First Look: Comedian Madhunandan’s ‘Katha Vintara’ – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Loading...


Published by TheMiracleTechDesk03 March 2021

Loading...

After gaining popularity, it is normal for most comedians to become heroes. But in recent times, many comedians acted as solo leads, but could not succeed in impressing the audience. Yet this trend has not stopped and the latest comedian is Madhunandan, who is popular with films like ‘Gunde Zari Gallantayinde’, ‘Oka Laila Kosam’ etc.

Loading...

Madhunandan debuted as a hero from ‘Katha Vintara’ and the first look was unveiled by Nayak Adivasi Shesha. Unlike the rest of the comedians, Madhunandan has chosen a suspense style as a sign of first glance. With a beard and smoke, he is moody in the poster and adds a dark theme.

Loading...

‘Katha Vantara’ is being directed by Vamsidhar and co-stars Swathista and Shreya Navile in lead roles. Trinity Pictures’ banner is producing ‘Katha Winter’.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });