First Look: Gahan Sharwanand in Maha Sharudram – TheMiracleTech

The wait is over. Here Sharwanand’s first look is from his upcoming film Maha Samudram. Sharva is looking very intense in this mass look.

Loading...

With a large-scale weapon on one side, Sharwa looks quite aggressive. He looks like a rugged. Blood spots are visible on his face and dress, indicating that this glimpse is one of the important action sequences of the film. The poster has an ocean backdrop and boats. It is clear that the film is set against the sea in Vizag. Siddharth is playing an important role in the film.

Loading...

Recognized as an intense love and action film, the film’s tagline reads as “An Immovable Love”. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emanuel will be seen as female leads. Ajay Bhupathi, of RX 100 fame, is shooting for the film. The makers are planning to release the film on 19 August.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...