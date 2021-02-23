First Look: Mathu Hero’s ‘Bhaag Sele’ – TheMiracleTech

With ‘Mathu Vadalara’, composer Keeravani’s son Sri Simha made a brilliant debut. Today Simha is celebrating her birthday. On the eve of her birthday, the makers have announced a new film by Simha.

Called the crime comedy thriller, the title of this film is ‘Bada Saale.’ The film is written by Praneeth Bramandapalli of ‘Mudda Pappu Awakai’.

Regular shooting will start from the third week of March. In the list of technicians, Kaal Bhairav ​​will compose music.

To be presented by Suresh Productions, Madhura Sridhar and Yash Rangineni are controlling ‘Bhaag Saale’. Awaiting more information.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)