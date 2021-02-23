First look of Mr. Simha’s wages part brother-in-law

ENTERTAINMENT

KeravaniKod Son is signing Mr. Singh’s wages back to back Telugu films. He is currently working for the upcoming film Tailararavithe Guruvaram, which is moving at a brisk pace. And today on the occasion of his birthday, Mr. Simha Koduri made an official announcement about his third project, titled Bhaag Saale. Bhag Sale’s first look poster is now out.

Produced by the manufacturer Suresh BabuThe film Bhaag Saale is being moderated by Madhura Sridhar Reddy and Yash Rangineni in collaboration with Big Ben Cinema and Madhura Entertainment.

Mr. Singh will be starring the wage-starrer film Bhaag Saale by new director Praneeth Brahmandapalli. Music composer Keravani’s son Kalabhairava is composing the music for the film.

Set to become a crime comedy thriller, the film Bhaag Saale is penned by Praneeth Brahmandapalli of ‘Mudda Pappu Avakai’. The regular shooting of the film Bhaag Sale will start from the third week of March.

Currently, Mr. Simha Koduri is working for Thelvarithe Guruvaram with Chitra Shukla and Meesha Narang in the lead roles. Debutant director Manikant Gelli is helming the film. The shooting of the film Thelavarite Guruvaram is currently underway. Apart from the main trio, Thelavarithe Guruvaram will be starring Ajay, Viva Harsha, Sharanya Pradeep, Rajeev Kanakala, Satya, Giridhar, Priya, Ravi Varma and others in pivotal roles.

