ENTERTAINMENT

First Look: Zombie Hero’s ISHQ – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Loading...


Published by TheMiracleTechDeskMarch 05, 2021

Loading...

The child artiste unveiled a single lead role ‘Ishq’ as the second film of the protagonist Teja Saiza. Instead of seeing it first, the makers called it ‘First Zolt’ and the poster was made for it.

Loading...

Teja experienced a stern expression on her face, while female chief Priya Prakash Varrier is handsome. His expressive face makes him come alive. “Are you bored of watching the love story?” Here is # ISHQ A not a love story’s first bag !, ”Teja tweeted with First Look.

Loading...

‘Ishq’ comes with a caption ‘Not a Love Story’ and is being directed by SS Raju. Mahathir Swara Sagar is composing music for this romantic recreation.

Loading...

Senior producer RB Chaudhary is presenting the film, while the Mega Super Good TMTs banner is controlling it.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
929
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
855
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
748
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
720
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
705
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
685
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });