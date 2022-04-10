First major title propels Scotty Schaeffler to final round of Masters

Scotty Scheffler will take a three-shot lead in the final round of the 86th Masters as he bids to cement his position as world number one with the first major title.

Schaeffler was the sixth player in tournament history to take a five-shot lead at the halfway stage, four of the last five to claim the green jacket at the Augusta Nationals.