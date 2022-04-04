First murder in Finglas feud fuels fears of worsening of mass violence

The shooting of a man in Finglas, northern Dublin over the weekend, is the first murder in a growing gang feud in the suburb, with Gardai now facing more deadly attacks. Local man James Whelan (29), the victim of Sunday morning’s shooting, was shot on Deanstown Avenue just before 4.30 a.m.

One line of investigation is that the events resulting in Mr Whelan’s death are linked to another incident in the other part of Finglas over the weekend in which a house belonging to the deceased man was shot down. In the early hours of Sunday morning, and in an apparent revenge attack for the earlier shooting, a petrol bomb was hurled at a property in the Deanstown estate.