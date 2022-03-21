First of all let us know who will win in both.

Mahindra Thar Is a capable 4×4 SUV. It became popular among buyers for its rough looks and off-road capabilities. Thar is currently so popular that there is a waiting period of almost one year on it. We have seen many off-road videos of the new Mahindra Thar but, here we have a very different video where the SUV is seen competing against a vehicle from a different segment. It is seen competing against a farm tractor in a classic tug of war video.

to this video The Experiment TV uploaded on his youtube channel. In this video vlogger is giving competition to two farm tractors. There is a small or small tractor and a regular sized farm tractor. The Mahindra Thar seen here in the video is a petrol variant that uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 800-cc engine is used in the mini tractor while the other tractor is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine.

In the first round, Mahindra Thar and Mini Farm tractors are lined up. The vlogger chose an open field for this experiment. Both the vehicles were tied to each other using a thick piece of rope. Mahindra was driving Thar as a vlogger and his friend was driving a mini tractor. The fight ensued and both the drivers started pulling each other. Looking at the size of the vehicle, it seemed that Mahindra Thar would win without any problem. The mini tractor however proved to be a good contender. It was trying very hard not to loosen and would sometimes pull the Thar.

After some time, the rope binding the SUV and the tractor broke. They tied the rope again and started pulling each other. The vlogger mentions that the 4×4 was not fitted for the round with the mini tractor. After tying the rope in the second round, the mini tractor lost its grip at one point and could not get it back. Mahindra Thar took advantage of the situation and pulled the tractor along with him.

Mahindra Thar was declared the winner in the first round. A Massey Ferguson tractor was brought in for the second round and they were both tied with the same rope. The 4×4 was fitted to the Thar for this round. Considering the size and type of work being done, it was expected that the tractor might have the upper hand. It also has a bigger engine out of the two.

The fight ensued and the tractor started pulling the Mahindra Thar. Thar seemed to have lost the goal but, then the driver lowered his leg and Mahindra Thar started pulling the tractor without any problem. In comparison to Mahindra Thar, the tractor looks quite old and this could be the reason why it did not win the round. The Mahindra Thar is a capable off-roader and is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the petrol and diesel engine options get manual and automatic transmission and is offered with 4×4 as standard.