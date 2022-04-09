First place in positive image

With a 42% positive image at the country level, Miley has over 50% in Peronist strongholds along with CABA, Córdoba, Entre Ríos and Mendoza

Two polls show impressive growth for the leader of the Liberals, Xavier Millie, in the opinion of the citizens in all the provinces, in both positive image where it already isas the level of knowledge.

This happens within the framework of the total despair with Argentina Institute. 17% are satisfied with the way things are going, while 81% are dissatisfiedAccording to the most recent satisfaction survey…