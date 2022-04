In the next round, David Goffin will face Spain’s Pablo Andujar (ATP 145), who surprised world 26 and beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-2.

This will be the fourth duel between 31-year-old David Goffin and 36-year-old Pablo Andujar. The world’s 32nd former Spanish legend won on clay for the first time in 2012 in Barcelona. The Belgian N.1 won each time on the hard surface, in Valencia in 2012 and in Miami in 2019.