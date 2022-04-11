First time buyer: First home with a ton of space to grow – for $350,000

Finding an affordable property is tough – but there are still some gems out there. Every week, Homed is introducing the first-time buyer-friendly home on the market that can come (just about) within budget.

No, you’re not back in 2010, although the price of this two-bed home in Vamet, with its spacious section and sleepouts, will make you think you have.

Built in the 1950s, this fuss-free weatherboard home barely takes up a third of its 1014sqm section, one that’s crying out for some soccer nets, or even a huge expanse down the track is also. And the owners are asking for an inquiry of over $350,000.

This Waimate property seeks an offer of over $350,000 and offers a plethora of opportunities to first-time buyers.

,[Waimate] Maybe one of the last…