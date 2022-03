No Simon Mignolet, but Matz Sales between positions at Red Devils tonight. This will be his second cap for the 30-year-old goalkeeper from Strasbourg.

Matz Sales debuted with the Red Devils on June 3, 2021. In a friendly against Greece he came in for Simon Mignolet just before the whistle.

Tonight he will be in the starting line-up for the first time. He is preferred over Thomas Kaminsky (Blackburn Rovers) and Davy Roff (AA Gent).