Five African teams going to Qatar World Cup confirmed

Five African teams going to Qatar World Cup confirmed

Five African nations to travel to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were confirmed on Tuesday night.

Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal will represent the CAF in the first November/December World Cup.

All five qualifiers booked their place in Qatar 2022 by winning the two-legged playoffs.

Those playoffs became largely close affairs as the away goals rule sent Cameroon and Ghana away, while Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout.


Read Full News