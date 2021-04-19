Five Cornerbacks the Packers Could Take in the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is simply across the nook and Inexperienced Bay Packers followers are wanting to know who the crew will choose with their first-round choose. As of proper now, the Packers have the 29th choose within the first spherical though GM Brian Gutekunst has made a commerce within the first spherical of every of his first three drafts with Inexperienced Bay.

That is the primary in a sequence of articles gamers the Packers could also be all in favour of deciding on at this yr’s draft. The one gamers listed below are lifelike prospects for the Packers to select at 29 or in the event that they commerce up or down barely from that spot.

Immediately we are going to study cornerbacks for the reason that Packers clearly have a necessity at this place. Jaire Alexander is likely one of the league’s finest cowl corners and he needs to be a part of the Inexperienced Bay protection for years to return. Nonetheless, the opposite starter, Kevin King, has been signed what is basically a one-year, prove-it take care of voidable years.

Nickel again Chandon Sullivan has been tendered however has but to signal his contract. For depth, the Packers have Ka’dar Hollman who’s getting into his third season and wishes to indicate he can contribute on protection. Former second-round choose Josh Jackson has struggled to earn taking part in time however could also be a greater slot in Joe Barry’s protection which emphasizes zone coverages. Kabion Ento hopes to be wholesome and to compete for a roster spot however he has but to show himself to be a gradual contributor. KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels will even present depth and assistance on particular groups in the event that they win a job in coaching camp.

The Packers want to enhance this place and they are going to be searching for a participant who can take over because the starter if King falters or doesn’t return in 2022. There are various good corners out there on this yr’s draft and that bodes effectively for the Packers for the reason that crew wants so as to add some depth at this place.

So here’s a checklist of attainable cornerbacks the Packers could take within the first spherical. They aren’t listed in any explicit order.

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Farley has the scale and size the Packers are searching for at this place. He stands 6’1”and 210 kilos and performs very effectively in press man protection. That won’t make him the perfect slot in Joe Barry’s zone-heavy protection.

Farley is a ball hawk who did an awesome job of shutting down opposing receivers in school. He has good however not excellent velocity, however he accelerates effectively and that enables him to get into place when the ball is within the air. He additionally modifications route effectively which helps him excel in man protection.

The largest concern about Farley is his harm historical past. He had a torn ACL late in 2017 and handled a painful again situation in 2020 that slowed him down a bit.

If not for the harm historical past, the Packers wouldn’t have the ability to come near Farley within the first spherical until they commerce as much as the highest 10. However groups could also be involved about his well being and which will enable him to slide to the low 20s the place Gutekunst may commerce as much as get him.

If Farley’s well being checks out, he may very well be a steal for any crew that picks him late within the first spherical.

Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Newsome additionally has the scale the Packers choose at 6’1” and he had expertise in each man and zone coverages in school. Some scouts are a bit involved about his lack of pure velocity but when the Packers are going to play predominantly zone coverages, this turns into much less of a difficulty.

He’s not afraid to make tackles on operating performs which isn’t at all times true of elite corners. He strikes effectively to the ball and is clean when altering instructions. Scouts additionally like his angle and he appears to like the problem of taking part in in opposition to high competitors.

Accidents slowed Newsome down in 2020 as he performed in solely three video games for Northwestern and missed six. Regardless of the restricted taking part in time, he broke up seven passes and had one interception.

Newsome can play press-man or zone and might be one of many extra NFL-ready corners out there on this yr’s draft.

Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State

Samuel has NFL bloodlines as his father performed with the Patriots and Eagles throughout his profitable NFL profession. Samuel has spoken about his admiration for Jaire Alexander and he has an analogous ability set.

The largest concern that Samuel has is his lack of dimension. He’s 5’10” and though he’s a prepared tackler, he may be overpowered by bigger ballcarriers at occasions.

Samuel has good velocity and a nostril for the soccer and that results in a number of go breakups. Most scouts really feel he can play on the boundary or within the slot and he has been stable in zone protection and stays tight to opposing receivers in man. He lacks a number of expertise in zone in school so he might have a while to regulate within the NFL.

Samuel needs to be a very good one, however is his ability set an excessive amount of like Alexander’s to make him a very good slot in Inexperienced Bay?

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Horn’s dad performed receiver within the NFL and he has robust ball abilities. His 6’1” top helps him as effectively and that dimension is one thing the Packers are searching for. He’s a bodily nook however that does generally lead to penalties in opposition to him.

Horn anticipates effectively and needs the soccer. He intercepted two passes final yr partially because of his capacity to acknowledge routes and get to the spot to contest passes.

Horn is assured and gifted though he might have a while to regulate to life within the NFL. He’s finest suited as a boundary nook in a zone heavy scheme which is one thing the Packers are searching for reverse Alexander.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Melifonwu has been transferring up many draft boards and needs to be a late first-round or early second-round choose.

The Syracuse star is 6’3” and has the peak the Packers are searching for. Due to his dimension, he can cowl bigger receivers and even tight ends and might make tackles on operating performs.

The largest concern about Melifonwu could also be that he’ll want a while to regulate to the NFL and enhance his route recognition. Some scouts query his instincts and he’ll want some teaching to excel on the subsequent stage.

He could be a very good worth choose late within the first spherical or early within the second spherical and he would have a while to study in Inexperienced Bay for the reason that Packers re-signed King this offseason.

