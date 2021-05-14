Five Distinguished Alumni to share Louisiana Tech Spring Commencement Addresses – News at Louisiana Tech

Five of Louisiana Tech’s recently honored alumni will each serve as keynote speaker for one of the University’s four Spring Commencement Ceremony sessions May 22 and 23 in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Here are the times and keynote speakers for each session.

Saturday, May 22

9 a.m. – College of Engineering and Science, Bill Bailey, 2020 COES Alumnus of the Year.

12:30 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts, Boston Scott, 2020 Young Alumnus of the Year.

4 p.m. – College of Business, Dr. Bob Cunningham, 2020 COB Alumnus of the Year.

Sunday, May 23

1 p.m. – College of Applied and Natural Sciences, Jeremy Tinnerello, 2020 ANS Alumnus of the Year; College of Education, Dr. Jean Hall, 2020 COE Alumnus of the Year.

Masks will be required for all individuals entering the TAC for commencement, per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proclamation dated April 27. Family and friends who are unable to attend commencement can watch the events via Facebook Live.

The keynote speakers will be honored Friday, May 21 at a private luncheon where Chris Richardson (Psychology, ’72) will be inducted into the University’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni. The group will also be recognized at that evening’s baseball game between Tech and Old Dominion at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Speaker biographies