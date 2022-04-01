Five fetuses found at home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Five fetuses were found in the home of a self-proclaimed anti-abortion activist in Washington DC who was indicted this week on federal charges for allegedly blocking access to a fertility clinic.

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department The shocking discovery came after he responded to a tip of “potentially bio-hazardous material” at a home in Southeast DC just after noon Thursday.

Lauren Handy, 28, the activism director for the anti-abortion group Progressive Anti-Abortion Rebellion, was staying at home, WUSA9. According to,

She was one of nine people indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday accusing the group of traveling to the capital to block access to a reproductive health center.

Murder and Forensic…