Five former football players remember April 2, 1982

Carlos De Luca (former fighter and River player): “We weren’t ready”

I was 20 years old when they called me to war and I did my military service at 19 and they immediately called us to the regiment. I served in San Justo and the day I attended, they put us on a plane and we all thought we would go to Comodoro Rivadavia but the flight continued and we met in Puerto Argentina. We thought they were never going to come because with so many troops occupying the island seemed too complicated and I thought they were going to agree. We weren’t ready. I arrived with minimal instruction, I arrived with limited preparation because I had multiple exit permits to be a river player. Daniel Bertoni: “It was an emotional blow”

I was out, I was playing for Fiorentina…