Five hospitalized in Ireland in cases linked to Kinder Salmonella outbreak

In Ireland, five of 15 people who fell ill were hospitalized due to a salmonella outbreak involving Kinder Egg chocolate products, the European Centers for Disease Control (ECDC) has said.
In an update today, the ECDC said 150 cases across Europe have been linked to the outbreak.
The first case in Britain was reported in January.
The ECDC said most infections are in children under the age of 10, and many of them have been hospitalized.
The ECDC said a third of the 15 cases reported in Ireland have been hospitalised. In the UK, 65 of these cases have been confirmed, with 43% of these being hospitalised. There have been 25 confirmed cases in France.
According to HSE, the most recent Irish cases linked to the outbreak were reported in mid-March.
Read Full News