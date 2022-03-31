Five killed in helicopter crash at Mount Disappointment north of Melbourne

Police have confirmed that five people on board were killed when a helicopter crashed this morning at Mount Disappointment, north of Melbourne.

key points: Helicopter carrying five people crashed on Mount Disappointment just after 9 am

Helicopter carrying five people crashed on Mount Disappointment just after 9 am Police confirmed the deaths of four passengers and a pilot, including four men and a woman, in the crash

Police confirmed the deaths of four passengers and a pilot, including four men and a woman, in the crash Transportation security investigators traveling to the scene

Two helicopters that were part of a private charter were flying north over Mount Disappointment from Melbourne’s CBD when one went missing just after 9 a.m.

Those killed included a Cheltenham man aged 32, an Inverloch woman aged 50, an Albert Park man aged 73 and two New South Wales men aged 59 and 70.

The helicopter company Microflight was operating two flights, both bound for Ulupana…