Five months after his fatal shooting, Alec Baldwin is expecting his seventh child with Hilaria Baldwin

A shoot that turned into a nightmare. Alec Baldwin unintentionally shot two people while working on the movie “Rust” in New Mexico on October 21, 2021. A tragic accident that claimed the life of Helena Hutchins, director of photography for the film, and seriously injured the director of the feature film, Joel Souza. Then an inquiry was opened to shed light on the matter. When questioned by police, Alec Baldwin also spoke to the media during a televised interview: “I think someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who it is, but I know That it’s not me. I could have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, ”the actor explained with tears in his eyes. But five months after the tragedy, Alec Baldwin’s life has taken a new turn.

