Five Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Who Aren’t Your Mom

Mother’s Day is a day we generally spend thinking about our own mothers. But how many of us have been influenced, raised even, by mothers that weren’t our very own? They, too, deserve to be honored.

The best way to do that is by giving them a gift that’s just broad enough to be appreciated but doesn’t force you to guess their dress size or pick a hyper-specific option that might be a miss. The good news is that Sarasota’s shopping landscape has a lot to offer on this front. Here’s what we recommend.