Five Offensive Tackles the Packers Could Take in the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is quick approaching and Inexperienced Bay Packers followers are desperate to know who the crew will choose with their first-round decide. The Packers presently maintain the 29th decide within the first spherical though GM Brian Gutekunst has made a commerce within the first spherical of every of his first three drafts with Inexperienced Bay.

That is the subsequent in a sequence of articles gamers the Packers could also be inquisitive about deciding on at this 12 months’s draft. The one gamers listed below are sensible potentialities for the Packers to choose at 29 or in the event that they commerce up or down barely from that spot.

At this time we are going to study offensive tackles for the reason that Packers have a particular want at this place. The returning starters are David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner though Bakhtiari continues to be rehabbing from a severe knee harm and is unlikely to be prepared to begin the season. The Packers launched final 12 months’s swing deal with, Rick Wagner, so they are going to want a participant who can fill in till Bakhtiari is able to return.

Depth is a matter after Wagner’s launch. Yosh Nijman is a giant bodily specimen with nice measurables however he stays uncooked and unproven. Elgton Jenkins has performed deal with and will slide over in a pinch however that may weaken the guard place. Jenkins can also be wanted at middle relying on how the crew tries to fill that vacated place. Jon Runyan, Jr. performed deal with in school however is projected as a guard within the NFL and that’s the place he performed final season.

The Packers want depth at this place and they should add a swing deal with who can fill in instantly. There are a number of high quality tackles that must be out there when the Packers decide at 29. Gamers on this record are prone to be out there at that spot or be out there if Gutekunst chooses to commerce up 10 or fewer spots to seize that participant.

So here’s a record of potential cornerbacks the Packers could take within the first spherical. They don’t seem to be listed in any specific order.

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Jenkins has good measurement and he has the flexibility the Packers normally search for in offensive linemen. He has performed guard and each left deal with and proper deal with in school. Gutekunst has positioned a premium on versatile o-linemen.

Jenkins additionally has a imply streak and likes to dominate defenders. He’s a powerful go blocker and does an excellent job of attending to the second degree on sweeps and display passes.

He does must work on his method and typically will get overwhelmed inside when he will get too aggressive with defenders however that is one thing that may be improved with correct teaching. Most scouts are excessive on Jenkins’ long-term potential within the NFL.

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Eichenberg stands 6’6” and weighs 305. He would be the deal with who’s most able to step in and play as a rookie which may very well be vital for the Packers till Bakhtiari is wholesome sufficient to return.

Most scouts really feel Eichenberg is a greater run blocker than go blocker which can not match as properly with the Inexperienced Bay offensive scheme. He’s extra of a finesse go blocker and which will trigger points for him in opposition to greater, quicker and extra skilled NFL go rushers.

He has lengthy arms and strikes his toes properly which implies he has the uncooked bodily instruments scouts search for. He could must get a bit stronger to thrive within the NFL.

Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Darrisaw is a powerful run blocker who improved as a go protector in 2020. He began three seasons at left deal with for the Hokies and improved annually.

The 6’5”, 315-pound Virginia Tech alum performed in a run heavy offense and can want a while to develop his go safety within the NFL. He’s glorious on sweeps and screens and has nice mobility for an offensive deal with though he may have to enhance his stamina a bit.

Darrisaw got here out after his junior 12 months and nonetheless might be able to enhance with correct teaching. He may enhance his power with correct coaching. He has balanced expertise and checks practically all of the bins. If he will get that teaching and continues to work exhausting, he has the potential to be fixture at deal with for the crew that selects him for years to return.

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Radunz was a star at North Dakota State however there’s a massive bounce from that degree to the NFL. The offense system he was part of in school was run heavy and unfold heavy so the adjustment to the NFL will probably be a giant one.

Radunz weighs solely 300 kilos and might want to add some weight to compete on the NFL degree. He has good quickness and strikes properly particularly in a brief space. His decrease physique power can also be a plus and he will get his pads low when blocking to realize leverage on defenders.

The most important situation for Radunz would be the bounce from FCS to the NFL. He is a little more of a mission and can want extra time than many different offensive deal with prospects to regulate to life within the professionals, however he additionally has the potential to excel within the NFL in the fitting system and with the fitting teaching.

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

When you’re searching for measurement, Mayfield has it. He stands 6’5” and weighs 320 kilos. He additionally strikes properly for a giant man and exceled as a run blocker for Michigan. He has a imply streak and finishes his blocks consequently.

Mayfield does want work at go safety and which will imply he wouldn’t be able to step in straight away and begin for the Packers. He wants to enhance his footwork a bit to higher mirror quicker professional go rushers.

In school, Mayfield began solely 15 video games so there’s room to develop as he positive factors expertise and will get higher teaching. He’s coachable as demonstrated by his enchancment annually in school.

The arrow is pointing up for Mayfield and if he will get the fitting teaching and into the fitting system, he must be a long-time high quality starter within the NFL.

