Arkansas Tech University President Robin Bowen has announced the bottom line of a restructuring plan that has caused anxiety among staff and faculty and some criticism of leadership:
Five people will lose jobs, none on the faculty. 77 positions will be eliminated but some are vacant, some involve retirement and some are being transferred to other jobs.
The university staff received this statement from Bowen:
“The Arkansas Tech University community engaged in an inclusive, proactive, year-long restructuring process that accounts for forthcoming demographic changes, an evolving educational landscape and the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment,” said Bowen. “In order to ensure the continuation of Arkansas Tech’s mission of student access and success, the institution must protect its financial stability and has taken steps that enhance the efficiency of its operations. This process allows Arkansas Tech to continue delivering a quality, affordable education to its students next year and in the years to come.”
A total of 77 positions will be eliminated as a result of restructuring. Those positions were either vacant, eliminated due to early retirement or eliminated for efficiencies.
“A number of staff were transfered to different positions as we sought to be strategic about the positions we maintained and minimize the number of individuals laid off to the greatest extent possible,” said Bowen.
Arkansas Tech University has notified five members of its non-teaching staff that their employment at the institution will cease June 30, 2021. No faculty were laid off as part of the restructuring. The reduction in force is one aspect of a university-wide restructuring initiative approved and endorsed by the ATU Board of Trustees.
“Arkansas Tech is actively working with the staff members affected by the reduction in force to identify alternate employment opportunities,” said Bowen. “Career counseling and resources from the ATU Norman Career Services office and the ATU Office of Human Resources are available to those leaving the university as a result of the reduction in force. It is important to our university, and it is important to me, that we demonstrate compassion and support for these individuals as we help them transfer to new career opportunities.”
Due to the confidential nature of this personnel matter, ATU will not release details concerning positions being eliminated or the individuals in those positions.
