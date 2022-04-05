Five things you didn’t know about Kurt Cobain

Metallica’s Fax

Kurt Cobain was a hero to many, but he himself was a huge fan of Metallica, among others. Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett met Nirvana singer in 1989 after debut album bleach popped up. Hammett talked about their meeting years later, and according to the guitarist, Cobain was a huge Metallica fan. album in particular ride the Lightning “He thought he was really cool,” Hammett recalled. She said that she had invited Cobain to a Metallica show in Seattle. “He was waving his arms the whole time and when I walked up to him, he asked if we wanted to play Whiplash.”

Artists keep in touch and then Nirvana’s second album No problem came out, the band received a fax from Metallica: “We really like Nirvana. No problem Best album of the year. Let’s see you soon, Metallica. P.S. Lars hates the band.” Whether Lars Ulrich really hates the band is a matter of debate. In an interview with NME, the drummer stated that he never…