Five Wide Receivers the Packers Could Take in the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is sort of right here and Inexperienced Bay Packers followers are desirous to know who the workforce will choose within the first spherical. The Packers presently maintain the 29th decide within the first spherical though GM Brian Gutekunst has made a commerce within the first spherical of every of his first three drafts with Inexperienced Bay.

That is the following in a collection of articles gamers the Packers could also be considering choosing at this 12 months’s draft. The one gamers listed below are reasonable potentialities for the Packers to choose at 29 or in the event that they commerce up or down barely from that spot.

Immediately we’ll study vast receivers for the reason that Packers have a particular want at this place. As of proper now, not one of the vast receivers on the prime of the depth chart are beneath contract past the 2021 season. So, except the Packers intend to increase all these gamers, they might want to begin growing a participant who could have to play an even bigger function in 2022.

Davante Adams is the undisputed primary receiver. Adams is in his prime and is without doubt one of the finest wideouts in soccer as we speak. The Packers are reportedly discussing a contract extension with Adams though nothing is official as of now.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has excellent velocity however lacks consistency. Allen Lazard has dimension and is without doubt one of the prime blocking vast receivers within the league however wants to remain wholesome and proceed his improvement. Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown each have lots to show after being slowed by accidents and inconsistency (St. Brown) and having performed only one recreation whole over the previous two seasons (Funchess).

There are a number of high quality vast receivers that might be accessible when the Packers decide at 29. Gamers on this listing are prone to be accessible at that spot or be accessible if Gutekunst chooses to commerce up 10 or fewer spots to seize that participant.

So here’s a listing of doable wideouts the Packers could take within the first spherical. They aren’t listed in any explicit order.

Consumption Bateman, Minnesota

Bateman is without doubt one of the finest route runners on this draft and he has good however not excellent velocity. Bateman’s intelligence and soccer savvy imply he’ll seemingly have the ability to have an effect ahead of most rookie receivers within the NFL.

Bateman can line up exterior or within the slot and has good dimension at 6’1” and 210 kilos. He additionally has good instincts for the ball and gained practically all of the contested catches he had in school.

The largest concern about Bateman could also be his comparatively small body and a few scouts query whether or not he’ll have the ability to maintain as much as the bodily pounding he’ll get within the NFL.

Bateman could be an awesome match within the Matt LaFleur offense and he might have an effect on the Inexperienced Bay offense early in his profession.

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

Marshall has the peak the Packers like at 6’3” and he has been timed at 4.46 within the 40 so he additionally has nice velocity. The previous LSU star additionally has tender arms however drops some passes as a consequence of an absence of focus and that may be a concern for some scouts.

In 2019, Marshall was a complimentary receiver however final 12 months, he was the featured wideout and he appeared fully comfy in that function. Marshall can play each exterior and within the slot.

He could have to work on his operating after the catch however general, Marshall’s dimension, velocity and arms make him a robust prospect who is usually a harmful weapon within the NFL as soon as he will get comfy.

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Toney is at his finest when lining up within the slot. His 4.43 velocity makes him a harmful weapon at any time when he will get on the sphere and defenses have to account for him always. He is superb at gaining separation from defenders when operating his routes.

As a result of he’s solely 5’10”, he might be annoyed by press man protection at time and that is one thing he should work on when he will get to the NFL.

Toney has performed operating again earlier than and is a menace to interrupt an extended play after the catch. He doesn’t have as a lot expertise as a receiver and a few scouts contemplate him extra of an “athlete” than a pure wideout.

The Packers have a necessity for a receiver with Toney’s ability set within the slot and he could also be a very good slot in Inexperienced Bay.

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Accidents have felled Moore the previous two years and have restricted him to seven whole video games during the last two seasons. In 2018, his freshman 12 months, Moore was excellent catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moore additionally excels as a return specialist and the Packers actually have a necessity at that place. Moore might simply play the Tyler Ervin function within the offense, operating jet sweeps and screens or he can line up within the slot. He additionally adjustments path very properly and that makes him an elusive when the ball is in his arms and an efficient route runner.

He’s solely listed at 5’9” and 180 kilos so sturdiness could also be a difficulty though he does have good energy for his dimension.

If his medicals take a look at and he lands in the appropriate system, Moore is usually a harmful weapon who could make 7-10 touches per recreation and create huge performs for his workforce.

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Brown has good deep velocity and excels at making changes to the ball in midair. He performs very properly towards zone defenses and is aware of tips on how to discover the weak spot within the zone and make catches between defenders. Brown also can play both within the slot or on the perimeter.

In school, Brown was a constant deep menace and averaged 20.1-yards per catch whereas coring 20 touchdowns in 24 video games at UNC.

Brown might want to enhance his consistency along with his arms and he solely ran restricted patterns in school, so his adjustment to the NFL could take somewhat longer than a number of the different gamers on this listing. Nonetheless, his velocity, soccer intelligence and flexibility ought to make him a strong prospect within the first or second spherical of this 12 months’s draft.

