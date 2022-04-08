Fixed areas and latest possibilities ahead of the showpiece entry race

The 2022 Grand National will take center-stage this weekend as the eyes of the horse racing world are once again focused on the historic entry track.

The Minella Times and Rachel Blackmore claimed impressive wins for Henry de Bromhead and JP McManus last year.

AFP Rachel Blackmore won the Grand National last year with an 11/1 shot Minella Times

Blackmore became the first female jockey to win a Grand National and will be confident of doing so again after her incredible performance at Cheltenham.

The final 40 runners and riders have now been confirmed, with the race taking place this Saturday.

The latest hurdles include Snow Leopards as the favorite before any Second Now and Delta Work.

Minella Times is currently…