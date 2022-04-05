Fixture change – May, including new date for Arsenal

Arsenal – Ticket Update

All tickets for the original sold fixture on Sunday 16 January will be valid for the new date. Season ticket holders and a Hotspur member who sold their ticket on our ticket exchange platform or who shared their ticket with a friend or family member via TicketShare are reminded that you do not have a valid ticket for fixtures Is. We will contact these supporters with more information in the next 48 hours.

Supporters who have purchased through Ticket Exchange Platform or who have shared tickets are advised that this ticket will remain valid for the rearranged date and we will contact you in the next 48 hours with more details on how you can cancel. This ticket You can no longer join or do not wish to return a shared ticket.

All…