Fixtures Schedule, Dates and Which Quarter Finalists Should Make the Semifinals

Premier League clubs had mixed success during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals, with both Liverpool and Manchester City winning, but Chelsea suffering a disappointing defeat.

Liverpool are in a strong position to reach the last four for the first time after beating Benfica 3-1 in Lisbon three years ago, while City have a 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid.

However, Chelsea will need to perform almost perfect to move on after a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid after a 3-1 loss to Karim Benzema hat-trick.

There remains the possibility that Manchester City and Liverpool could meet in the Champions League final at the Stade de France and given the most recent Premier League encounter between the teams, it will be a…