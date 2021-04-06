ENTERTAINMENT

FKS vs HAT Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Lineups Top Picks Timing Results Turkish League

FKS vs HAT Live Score

Finally, another match of Turkish League 2021 will be played between team Fatih Karagumruk and team Hatayspor on Tuesday 6th April. The match is scheduled to be played at 06:30 PM at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium. The team has played well in the league and secured an appropriate rank in the league standings. Let’s start with the team FKS who has played a total of 31 matches in the league where they have won 12 matches. The team FKS has lost 10 matches and 8 matches were declared a draw. The team has played a match against the team Rizespor where both of the teams failed to score any goal and the match was declared a draw.

On the other side, team HAT has played a total of 30 matches in the league where they won 14 matches. The team has lost 9 matches and 7 matches have resulted in a tie. The team has played a match against the team Galatasaray where the opposing team failed to score any goal and team HAT managed to score 3 goals and won the match. Let’s see if they win today’s match or not.

Match: FKS vs HAT Turkish League 2021
Date: 6th April 2021
Time: 06:30 PM
Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium

Fatih Karagumruk (FKS) Squad:

A.Ozer, V.Hedenstad, F.Kurucuk, K.Altinay, G.Campi, E.Viviano, A.Bertolacci, M.Erdinc, E.Zukanovic, J.Balkovec, L.Castro, A.Ndao, M. Pehlivan, F.Borini, S.Ahmetoglu, L.Biglia, J.Lens, E.Roco, E.Colak

Hatayspor Squad:

M.Caytemel, J.Billong, Noss Traore, M.Mohamedi, S.Popov, A.Canli, A.Boupendza, J.Akomadi, M.Diouf, S.Ornek, D.Akintola, M.Mert, R.Aabid, S.Ilgaz, A.Alkan, Pablo, B.Camoglu, Ruben Ribeiro, I.Sackey, M.Kamara

FKS vs HAT Dream 11 Prediction:

The team FKS goalkeeper will be E. Viviano has been a key player on the team as he has saved many goals in the previous games. P.Santos, J.Balkovec and A.Katranis and E.Roco will be the defender player of the team who has scored well in the match. A.Traore-II, R.Aabid, R.Borini, and L.Bigila will be the midfielder player and would be a better choice for team FKS. The Captain’s choice will be A. Boupendza and A.Ndao will be Vice-Captain.

The team is at 7th position in the league standings and looking forward to breaking their losing streak. The team Hatayspor key player will be M.Mohamedi who will be the goalkeeper. D.Akintola, A.Boupendza, M.Diouf will be the key player on the team. The team is at 5th position in the league standings. There are higher chances of team HAT winning today’s match. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

