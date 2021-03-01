FL: Middle class boys fly on Pushpak Vimanam – TheMiracleTech

Anand Devarakonda, who had a great performance with the middle class melodies, is back. This time he has opted for a concept film. The film revolves around a middle-class family and marriage.

The film is said to be inspired by a news story. Imaginative characters are woven based on real-life inspired characters. Nayak Anand will be seen as a government school teacher. This youth drama will feature Sawe Meghna and Geith Saini in the lead roles.

Directed by newcomer Damodar, the comedic family drama Home Production is aired under King of the Hill Production and presented by Vijay Devarakonda. Currently, the film is under post-production phase. The makers plan to release the film soon.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)