Flair Airlines may be halted due to foreign control concerns in Canada

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story falsified the Competition Bureau’s investigation on undercutting. The investigation is against WestJet and its cheap freighter Soop.

Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines may lose its right to fly in Canada, as much of its operations are controlled by a US-based partner, according to a preliminary review from the country’s transportation watchdog obtained by Global News.

The decision, for which Flair is seeking a waiver, could suspend the airline’s operating license on May 3, leaving Canadian air travelers stranded at the gate with summer travel plans.

Some air industry observers are viewing the proceedings with suspicion, raving about the lack of transparency around the review, while others say…