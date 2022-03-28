Flames after Real Battle of Alberta push Oilers to playoff

Calgary — Matthew Tkachuk Saturday’s 9-5 win for the Calgary Flames against the Edmonton Oilers was found to be so strange, so bizarre that it could barely guess.

“I thought the weirdest part was I looked at the clock and it was 6-5 and there were 10 minutes left in the second period or whatever,” Takachuk said.

After a four-point game (two goals, two assists) against the Oilers, the Flames forward wanted to continue his remarks and raised a game summary sheet on the table in front of him in the interview room. One glance at all the ink on the page made him drop like a hot potato.

“There’s so much on this, I can’t even read it,” said Tkachuk, smiling.

It was Alberta’s fourth and final battle of such a season. Many things were not counted as one…