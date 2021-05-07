FLAMES – AN INTRODUCTION OF LOVE

Hey guys!!! Hope all are safe in this pandemic. Stay home and Stay Safe!!!

I was hoping for a change and this is my new series which is of 6 episodes based on the theme FLAMES.

We all know about FLAMES and being a 90’s kid, this is nostalgia for me. So, I have decided to write finite and crisp episodes for some time. I’ll be continuing my other FF’s too.

Update on Shakthi Dikhalana: Many are suggesting going with Hindi artists. But sorry, I’m not able to connect with the artists as Tamil artists have my heart. They did a wonderful job and I couldn’t think of anyone. Maybe I’ll write that in the future with YRKKH Akshara and Naitik. But for now, I’m going to halt it.

Yes, coming to FLAMES, I’m confused with which serial pair to go with. So, I’m expecting your suggestions in the comments. This is going to be with just one pair. So, the pair which gets maximum comments, I’ll go with that. Please do comment on the pairs with their respective serials or even movie pairs will be fine. So, it will be easy for me. I thought to feature Vijay (South Indian Actor) and Samantha (South Indian actress) as the leads. But I’m taking your suggestion to go with whom. Expecting your suggestions in the comments.

The Episodes:

Episode 1: Fond of each other

Episode 2: Lovely evening

Episode 3: Acing career & love

Episode 4: Mismatched Marriage

Episode 5: Endless drama

Episode 6: Sunshine for the fam

See you people in the comments. Thanks in advance!!!!