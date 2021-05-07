ENTERTAINMENT

FLAMES – AN INTRODUCTION OF LOVE

Telly Updates

Hey guys!!! Hope all are safe in this pandemic. Stay home and Stay Safe!!!

I was hoping for a change and this is my new series which is of 6 episodes based on the theme FLAMES.

We all know about FLAMES and being a 90’s kid, this is nostalgia for me. So, I have decided to write finite and crisp episodes for some time. I’ll be continuing my other FF’s too.

Update on Shakthi Dikhalana: Many are suggesting going with Hindi artists. But sorry, I’m not able to connect with the artists as Tamil artists have my heart. They did a wonderful job and I couldn’t think of anyone. Maybe I’ll write that in the future with YRKKH Akshara and Naitik. But for now, I’m going to halt it.

Yes, coming to FLAMES, I’m confused with which serial pair to go with. So, I’m expecting your suggestions in the comments. This is going to be with just one pair. So, the pair which gets maximum comments, I’ll go with that. Please do comment on the pairs with their respective serials or even movie pairs will be fine. So, it will be easy for me. I thought to feature Vijay (South Indian Actor) and Samantha (South Indian actress) as the leads. But I’m taking your suggestion to go with whom. Expecting your suggestions in the comments.

The Episodes:

Episode 1: Fond of each other

Episode 2: Lovely evening

Episode 3: Acing career & love

Episode 4: Mismatched Marriage

Episode 5: Endless drama

Episode 6: Sunshine for the fam

See you people in the comments. Thanks in advance!!!!

Related Items:

Most Popular

53
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top