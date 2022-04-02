Flames boil with aggressive exchange in practice

Calgary – A two-handed stick smash across the crossbar is always a very good sign that the temperatures are running hot.

So are matches between hot words and teammates that need to be separated from cooler heads.

Such was the scene on Friday at Flames practice, after the team lost its first two games in more than two months.

The standards here are markedly elevated, with almost as much frustration at a skate at the WinSport Arena, with curious spectators as curious as the media by an aggressive exchange between Blake Coleman and Eric Gudbranson.

As part of a half-court-type fight drill, pitting four against four in close quarters, Coleman pushed Gudbranson by the end boards in a fashion in a …