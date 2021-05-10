FLAMES – Fond of each other

Hey all!!!!

Episode 1 – Fond of Each Other

A cricket match is shown at Mumbai Wankhede Stadium!!!!

India is on the verge of losing the match against Pakistan. Aahil is seen sitting at the dugout and he is very disappointed.

Coach, other players, technical team, fans, media, and everyone in India are sad as the Indian team is losing matches against Pak in India.

The match ends!!!! Pakistan win by a huge margin. Players shake hands…Presentation ceremony happens. Aahil goes to address it as he is the captain of the team.

Presenter: Aahil, what do you think is the reason for the loss?

Aahil: I think we didn’t execute our bowling plans well and in batting again I failed and that built pressure on the rest of the players.

Presenter: It’s a 5 match series and now Pakistan is leading with 2-0. Do you have hope that you will clinch victory in this series?

Aahil: Yes, we’ll try our best to win the rest of our matches.

Presenter: Good luck with your next games.

Aahil: Thank you…

Then he goes to the dressing room where players see him guilty. He remains silent. He packs his kit and goes to the team bus. Everyone comes to the bus and to starts to leave. No one talks to each other. Everyone is sad. Rehan comes and sits next to him. Aahil sees him.

Rehan: Bhai…

Aahil: Just leave me alone for some time Rehan.

He nods and switches on his phone. He sees people and fans bashing Aahil for the loss and also sees some videos of people burning Aahil’s picture. Rehan gets angry.

Rehan: These people are so selfish. If a player performs well, they celebrate him a lot. If not, they are degrading a lot.

Aahil smiles seeing this.

Rehan: You are smiling?

Aahil: Rehan, tell me about my last 3 months’ stat of my play.

Rehan: Why?

Aahil: Just tell me.

Rehan: Last 3 months, you didn’t score more than 3o runs. No big innings from you.

Aahil: Then, I deserve this kind of hatred from people.

Rehan: Bhai, but you are still number 1 in ODI, Test, and T20. You lead the team to major victories. Everyone should play, it’s an 11 member game. And this hatred is created by political parties. They are wantedly doing this. Please don’t lose confidence.

Aahil: Leave it Rehan.

Rehan switches off his phone and sits silent. They reach the hotel and all the players go to their respective rooms.

Aahil thinks of Rehan’s words and people’s hatred. He tries hard to control his tears but he cries. He switches on his phone and a notification pops up. It’s from AsYa creation’s page. It has posted a new post. It’s a doodle art related to confidence.

He smiles seeing this. He messages to that page stating THANK YOU…

The scene shifts to a big mansion. Sanam is shown sitting with her phone and seeing the notification from Aahil. She is on cloud nine as it is her page. She jumps in joy seeing Aahil’s message.

It was a surprise to her as she purposefully posted that doodle art since she is a big fan of Aahil and she knows the people’s reaction. So, she created that post. Her Instagram page has 1Million followers and it is an officially verified page. But her identity is unknown. Aahil follows that page but has not messaged. It was the first time she is getting his message. She is nervous and doesn’t know what to reply to. She simply sends an emoji and leaves. Aahil sees her reply and smiles.

Dilshad calls Sanam…

Dilshad: Sanam, come soon. We both are waiting at the dinner table.

Sanam comes…

Sanam: Beeji, I don’t want dinner.

Rashid: Why beta? It’s your favorite kofta. Come and eat.

Sanam: Dada, I’m sad…

Rashid: Sanam, it’s just a game. A team has to lose in the end. But unfortunately, it’s our team. We need to accept both victory and losses.

Sanam: But Dada, everyone is bashing him. I can’t see that.

Dilshad: Sanam, you are going too much. It’s just a sport. And as your dada told, sports teaches us to take everything in the same manner. Leave it, you have a life beyond cricket and Aahil. Come and eat now.

Sanam: Beeji, my life is cricket and Aahil. I want him to be happy.

Dilshad: Sanam, enough of this. We are seeing you grooms and if you be like this in your inlaw’s house, it will be bad. So change yourself.

Sanam: I won’t and I don’t need food.

Dilshad: Sanam…

Sanam leaves angrily…

Rashid: Dilshad, leave her. She’ll come when she is hungry.

Dilshad: She has to change herself, Rashid. First, stop seeing cricket with her. If this continues in her inlaws house, then…

Rashid thinks…

Dilshad: What are you thinking?

Rashid: You know Tanveer?

Dilshad: Yes…

Rashid: Aahil is her sister’s son. She told Raiza Begum to find a match for Aahil. Why don’t we approach her?

Dilshad smiles…

Dilshad: Are you thinking about Sanam?

Rashid: Yes, they are also finding a match and we are also doing the same. Sanam is mad at Aahil. Why can’t we talk to Raiza and Tanveer about this?

Dilshad: Yes, that’s a good idea. Tomorrow, I’ll go to Raiza’s house. Tanveer is staying there only.

Rashid: Ok, but don’t tell this Sanam.

Dilshad: Sure…

The scene shifts to Aahil and Rehan.

Rehan sees Aahil smiling.

Rehan: Bhai, now you are alright?

Aahil: Yes Rehan, everything is possible only because of her.

Rehan: AsYa?

Aahil: Yes, she is my big fan and I’m hers. But I don’t know who she is.

Rehan: Bhai, you are trying to find her for more than 2 years but couldn’t. Leave her. Now see these girls’ pics. Chachi has sent.

Aahil: Rehan

Rehan: Bhai, Chachi is staying at Raiza aunty’s home and she won’t go until your marriage is fixed.

Aahil: Please Rehan, I’m not in a situation to marry.

Rehan: Bhai…

Just then Rehan’s manager calls him and asks him to come to the meeting room. Rehan leaves.

Aahil sees his phone and thinks to message AsYa…

On the other hand, Sanam also sits admiring his pictures and thinks to message him.

Then she decides to post a pencil sketch of his face. She already had drawn that and posts now. He sees it and feels happy.

Aahil (to himself): I haven’t seen you but I feel we have a special bond. Thanks for making me happy…

Sanam feels a breeze and thinks like Aahil is talking to her. She tends to touch him but he disappears. She smiles crazily and thinks of him…

Both see the moon and sits thinking of each other!!!!

(Sanam & Aahil doesn’t love each other. They just have an invisible feeling towards each other)

