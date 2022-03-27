Flames via Hunder Estate Wines

A West St. Catherine winery, celebrated for its wines and numerous celebrations among newlyweds, is in ruins after the fire broke out despite the picturesque site late Saturday.

Firefighters worked early in the morning to put out a fire that broke out in a large structure at Hender Estate Wines late Saturday.

St. Catherine’s Fire and Emergency Services said it was called to the fire at 10:02 p.m. on Eighth Avenue Louth

Fire Chief Dave Upper said there was “heavy fire involvement” in the front of the facility at the Hender Estate Wine Store and Banquet Hall when crews arrived at the scene.

It collapsed in no time.

Along the way, Upper said that St. Catherine activated mutual aid – an agreement between emergency responders to lend aid to each other…