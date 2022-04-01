Flanders prays for a miracle, with the team calling Vout van Aert’s participation in the tour “unlikely”.

The wave of disease in the peloton has even reached Jumbo-Visma and it immediately struck leader Vout van Aert (27). With a Dutch formation, they expect their leader to be fit enough to start in Antwerp on Sunday, but the team’s report does not immediately cast doubts at best. Wait and see if an exercise test still brings to light the good news.

The final reconnaissance program was in place shortly after lunch. Vout van Aert with Lieutenants Christophe Laporte and Tees Benoot and with Edoardo Affini, Timo Rosen, Mike Tunisson and Nathan Van Hoydonck in their wake. That was the plan. Or else. Right after noon, the Dutch team will announce the news through all (social media) channels. So no last minute impulsive decision making, there was definitely some preliminary work involved. So van Aert may have indicated earlier – in the morning or evening – that he was not feeling well. What is really…