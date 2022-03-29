‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at airport

Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing “The Flash” in the Justice League movies, was arrested over the weekend after he was thrown out of a bar in Hawaii by patrons singing karaoke, a report said.
The 29-year-old actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with Sunday night’s unrest at a Hilo bar. Honolulu Star-Advertiser Reported by quoting the police.
The report said Miller is accused of abusing and swiping the microphone of a woman singing karaoke.
He also allegedly attacked a man playing darts.
In addition to appearing in a…
